The Federal Government will put more than $100,000 towards the construction of a new virtual production studio at AFTRS.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, is set to make the announcement this Thursday while addressing the first session of AFTRS’ Digital Futures Summit series.

The facility will support industry-partnered training and degrees, while also providing a space for virtual production research and innovation.

Minister Fletcher said the initiative would help maintain Australia’s position as a world-class destination for screen production and digital games development.

“The Morrison Government is proud to support the Australian Film Television and Radio School with more than $100,000 in funding to build their state-of-the art virtual production studio, which will upskill and prepare the next generation of talent within Australia’s screen industry,” he said.

The Universal Studio Group and Matchbox Pictures have also provided initial investment to AFTRS to support a virtual production training program for Australian crew, managers, and heads of department.

Designed to contribute to curriculum development and a series of scholarships supporting places, the partnership aims to graduate more than 250 skilled Australians each year.

Virtual production is the focus of Thursday’s opening session of the Digital Futures Summit series, with the online event to examine facets such as motion-capture and real-time animation, previs and techvis, asset creation and integration, and LED walls with cinematography.

Representatives from EPIC Games, Light ADL, and FIKA Entertainment will also share their experiences.

The session will begin at 4.30pm. Find out more information about the series here.