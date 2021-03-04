What happens when the go-to man – the sanest individual in a psych ward – begins to lose his grip? When the person people rely on most, loses control?

After years working as a psych nurse at Wakefield, Nik Katira (Rudi Dharmalingam) is exceptionally good at his job. With a gift for soothing the afflicted and reaching the unreachable, he’s the most stable person in what tends to be a pretty crazy place. But right now, his grip on his own sanity is slipping. The question is… why?

Joining Dharmalingam in the cast of the eight-part ABC/Jungle Entertainment drama are Geraldine Hakewill, Mandy McElinney, Harriet Dyer, Harry Greenwood, Ryan Corr, Felicity Ward, Kim Gyngell, Dan Wyllie, Sam Simmons and Bessie Holland.

Wakefield will be available to binge on ABC iview from April 2, before airing on the ABC Sunday April 18 8.30pm.