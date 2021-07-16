Are you a skilled leader and advocate? A resourceful and dynamic big thinker? Eager to boost the profile and rights of Australian performance writers?

If the answer’s ‘yes’, you may just be the perfect candidate for the next executive director for the Australian Writers’ Guild, the professional association for scribes working across film, television, theatre, radio and digital media.

For more than 50 years, the AWG’s primary purpose has been to fight to improve professional standards, conditions and remuneration for stage and screen writers; to protect and advance their creative rights; and to promote the role and recognition of performance writing in Australian society and culture.

As the executive director, you’ll lead a team working to support writer members, employing your professional management, strategic and advocacy skills. You’ll be charged with promoting and protecting the diversity of Australia’s stage, screen, and digital performances.

The AWG is a proactive organisation, and executive director should approach work with focus, energy and commitment. It is a demanding position, which requires passion.

The guild is run by its members, with a 12-person national executive council setting broad policy and strategic direction for the guild.

As well as managing the national office, the executive director draws on the experience of the board and member committees across Australia.

If you think this sounds like you, find out more here, then email a CV and cover letter to hello@peopleforpurpose.com.au

Applications close midnight Sunday, August 8 2021.

The IF team wishes outgoing AWG group CEO Jacqueline Elaine all the best and a speedy recovery.