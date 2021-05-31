Why should you bring your project to Australia?



In our Australia 101, a basics guide to shooting ‘Down Under’, we attempt to answer that very question.

Thanks to many factors, including careful management of the pandemic, Australia has emerged as a safe shooting destination.

That, combined with talented crews, a low dollar, and a $400 million location incentive fund, means the country is facing an incredible upswing in international production.



In the 101, with words from Sandy George, we honestly break down Australia’s federal and state based incentives, talent pool, infrastructure, diverse locations and showcase businesses keen to collaborate. We talk to producers who’ve done it before, and get you familiar with the lay of the land. Read on below.