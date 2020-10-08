Want to work for IF? We’re looking for a journo

Are you passionate about Australian film and TV? Do you have a nose for a good story and an eye for detail? Come and work for us! We’re currently recruiting a reporter to work across our print and digital platforms.

Currently the role is four days per week, based in Sydney. To be considered, you will have at least two years’ experience in the media industry and a university degree in journalism or communications.

The Role

In this role, you will be interviewing everyone from actors, directors, writers, producers and film and TV executives. This will require a strong grasp of the Australian screen landscape. The successful candidate will immerse themselves in the industry and build a strong book of contacts with a view to generating original stories. Screen industry experience will be highly regarded.

You’ll produce copy that is clean, logical and accurate and have the ability to explain complex ideas and situations with clarity. You’ll need to be highly organised, be able to work independently and know how to juggle multiple projects and deadlines.

You will take a leading role in ensuring the website is updated daily with strong, engaging content, and are expected to contribute to IF’s other assets when needed. You’ll also act as an ambassador for the title, attending functions, events, and festivals as required in both Sydney and interstate (when restrictions lift).

We’re based in a friendly modern office located only a few steps from Glebe light rail station.

To apply

Please send a cover letter referring to the above criteria, along with your CV, to both editor Jackie Keast and publisher Mark Kuban via email: jkeast@if.com.au, mkuban@intermedia.com.au. Alternatively, if you know someone who is perfect for this role, please forward this on.

