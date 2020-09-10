WarnerMedia acquires Chinese version of ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’

‘Miss S.’

Miss S, the Chinese adaptation of Every Cloud Productions’ Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, will premiere in South East Asia next month on WarnerMedia’s HBO Asia.

Advertisement

Tencent Penguin Pictures, Shanghai 99 Visual and Easy Entertainment produced the 30 x 1 hour drama starring Yili Ma as Miss Su Wen Li, a beautiful and witty socialite who forms an unlikely alliance with righteous inspector Luo Qiuheng (Gao Weiguang).

The pair solve numerous cases in and around Shanghai while Su Wen Li chases clues behind her sister’s disappearance.

In a deal negotiated by All3Media International, the 1930s-set series will air as an HBO Asia Original on regional streaming service HBO GO and then the HBO channel.

WarnerMedia also acquired the rights to the Mandarin-language drama in the US. In China, the series will screen on Tencent and its several satellite channels simultaneously.

This is the first Australian television series to have been re-versioned in China. Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox negotiated the Chinese-language format deal with Tencent and served as creative consultants to the Shanghai 99 Visual Company production.

Cox and Eagger said: “We are thrilled that such a large audience across South East Asia will have the opportunity to fall in love with Miss S. This re-versioning has been such as success that we are, in partnership with All3Media, in discussions with a number of other territories about opportunities to develop Miss Fisher spin-off series in various languages around the world. She is a character who transcends boundaries of every kind.”

.