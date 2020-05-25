Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Wentworth’ (Season 8 Teaser)
26 May, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
foxtel,
fremantle,
wentworth
Related Stories
Jungle/Blue-Tongue Films’ ‘Mr Inbetween’ headed for the US
Foxtel sees spike in movies viewing while drama development proceeds
Subscription Television Pirate Convicted
Foxtel orders 20 more episodes of ‘Wentworth’
Zoe Terakes lands a career-defining role in ‘Wentworth’
Most Popular
Ludo Studio prepares to mark ‘Bluey’ milestone
David Wenham cast in Netflix thriller with Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote
Foxtel bets big on Binge to win new viewers and reclaim market share
‘Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian’ sells to the BBC
Escaping the real world: Ben Young, Zak Hilditch and Natalie Erika James
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter