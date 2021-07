The Freak is having urges she can’t control, and Lou Kelly warns “A lot of people we know will end up dead.”

After almost a decade on the small screen one of Australia’s most successful dramas is coming to an end.

Fremantle’s Wentworth: The Final Sentence stars Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson, Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Katrina Milosevic as Boomer, Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane and Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant.

Supporting cast includes David de Lautour as Dr Greg Miller and Jacquie Brennan as Linda Miles, with guest cast Marta Dusseldorp as Sheila Bausch,

To premiere Tuesday August 24 at 8.30pm on FOX SHOWCASE.