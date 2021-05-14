Eight of Australia’s most celebrated personalities from the world of music, politics, stage, television and film join the new season of Who Do You Think You Are? when it returns to SBS on Tuesday 8 June at 7.30pm.

Celia Pacquola, Malcolm Turnbull, Denise Drysdale, Jeff Fatt (The Wiggles) and Uncle Jack Charles join the cast of the genealogy series, which takes personalities on a revealing journey into their past, sharing their emotion and surprise as they uncover stories at the heart of their family history. The 12th season also features Grant Denyer, Chris Bath and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia for SBS.