WIFT Australia launches series of online events and resources

Stephanie Power and Hugh Jackman.

In response to the industry upheaval caused by COVID-19, WIFT Australia has launched ‘VIRTUAL WIFT’, a series of mental health and wellbeing sessions, online resources and community catch-ups.

Advertisement

Virtual WIFT kicks off tomorrow with an interactive conversation with wellness consultant Kyla Tustin on navigating difficult times, followed by an ongoing conversation series with mental health and wellbeing industry coach Stephanie Power, starting April 14 with a session titled ‘Home Alone: Adapting to change. Pacing it out. Self Care. Community’.

“Steph is a 27 year veteran in the industry and a one-woman ‘powerhouse’ in mental health and wellbeing, both on and off the set,” says WIFT international liaison, Claudia Keech.

“WIFT Australia believes mental health to be of paramount importance at this time across Australia, within the industry.”

Power comes endorsed by actor Hugh Jackman, who said: “Stephanie and I have known each other for almost 30 years. She is a leader in her field, providing the artistic community with the mental and emotional support that so many desperately need. In fact, we all need it! It is an area that is often ignored, even when training… and she is really advocating for artists in a practical and vital way!’

Subsequent weekly episodes with Power will feature leaders from all levels of the industry to encourage ongoing work in development and look ahead to a new future. Topics include ‘Social Forecasting – shifting gears and moving forward’; ‘Action – small picture / big picture’; and ‘Mum’s Night In – Working from home/homeschooling.’

In a statement to industry last week, WIFT Australia noted the strain on the industry as a whole at this time, particularly those with disability or health vulnerabilities, carers, parents, members in regional or remote areas, those who are from communities already disproportionately represented in health, people with housing insecurity and those in domestic violence situations.

The organisation also put forward there are specific elements of this crisis that have disproportionately impacted women, such as sudden shifts in childcare access, onus of home education or carers isolation.

Despite uncertainty, WIFT noted it will continue to advocate for gender equality and equity, and argued that “community, connection, kindness and laughter will be essential tools as we journey through this dramatically new terrain” – something it is looking to address through VIRTUAL WIFT.

WIFT Australia chair Katrina Irawati Graham said: “We want to compliment the array of skills-based workshops already being offered by other screen organisations by nurturing a safe community online space.”

More info: https://wiftaustralia.org.au/virtual-events

.