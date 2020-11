Northern Pictures’ Wild Australia: After the Fires, airing on ABC and iview December 1, 8:30pm, charts the year that has followed last summer’s catastrophic bushfires, examining the long-term recovery of wildlife in its aftermath through stories of hope, human intervention and resilience. Directed by Cian O’Clery, produced and written by Karina Holden, and narrated by actor and ambassador to animal rights organisation Voiceless, Hugo Weaving.

