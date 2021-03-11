ABC docuseries Wild Wars Australia has expanded its global reach to Europe with a deal for French and German releases.

European culture channel ARTE has completed a two-year agreement with ABC Commercial for the four-part program, giving them exclusive rights in each territory.

It comes after China’s CMG and factual giant National Geographic contracted Wild Wars Australia for channels in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia, NZ, and the Pacific Islands.

Delivered through Wildbear Entertainment, the show follows the country’s animals, birds, and reptiles as fight for survival amidst environmental challenges.

The ABC’s head of content sales and distribution Jessica Ellis said Wild Wars Australia had attracted “considerable attention” since being launched at MIPCOM 2020.

“We are really thrilled with the market attention these unique programs are receiving and look forward to seeing how they engage audiences around the world,” she said.

Other programs from Wildbear Entertainment on the ABC Commercial slate include Wild Australians, which was sold to British Columbia’s Knowledge Network and, along with Wild Forces, Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT for their SVT Knowledge and SVT Play services.

Wild Wars Australia will premiere on ARTE in late November with other broadcast dates to be announced.