A mix of high-profile Kiwi and international talent will join Lucy Lawless in the New Zealand-based second season of Greenstone TV mystery series My Life Is Murder.

The second iteration sees the show shift from Melbourne to Auckland, and produced is for TVNZ, Acorn TV, and DCD Rights, in association with Network 10.

Alexa Crowe (Lawless) finds herself back in her home country for the first time in years, and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder.

Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) as well as series newcomers, Harry (Rawiri Jobe), and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets.

A host of Lawless’ former castmates from Spartacus and Xena: Warrior Princess have been added to the cast, including Anna Hutchison, Graham Vincent, Jay Ryan, and Bruce Hopkins.

There are also guest star appearances from William Shatner (Star Trek), Martin Henderson (The Gloaming), Michelle Ang (Triple 9), Sara Wiseman (Rake), Bill Bailey (Black Books), Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico), as well as popular drag performers Kita Mean and Amanduh La Hor.

Lucy Lawless and William Shatner.

The 10-episode series is being produced by Mark Beesley (Westside), alongside line producer Tara Landry (Brokenwood Mysteries), and executive producers Lawless, Claire Tonkin, Rachel Antony, and Tim Pye.

Tonkin and Pye are also writers with Jodie Molloy, Malinna Liang, Kathryn Burnett, Kate McDermott, Chris Hawkshaw, and Shoshana McCallum.

The directors for the season are Britta Hawkins, Mike Smith, Kiel McNaughton, Katie Wolfe and Michael Hurst.

The second season of My Life is Murder will have its world premiere on TVNZ which will be followed by its North America, UK, and Australian premiere on August 30 via AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. Network 10 has secondary rights in Australia.

Lawless said she was proud to be given an opportunity to showcase her country of origin.

“I am in love with the city of my birth and I’m thrilled to be showing her off to the world as the stunning backdrop to our stories,” she said.

“We are joined by some of NZ’s finest acting talent, headed by Rawiri Jobe and Joe Naufahu.”