Set in 1930s Arnhem Land, High Ground follows young Aboriginal man Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul), who in a bid to save the last of his family teams up with ex-soldier Travis (Simon Baker) to track down Baywara—the most dangerous warrior in the Territory, who is also his uncle. As Travis and Gutjuk journey through the outback they begin to earn each other’s trust, but when the truths of Travis’ past actions are suddenly revealed, it is he who becomes the hunted.

Starring alongside Nayinggul and Baker are Jack Thompson, Witiyana Marika, Aaron Pedersen, Callan Mulvey, Ryan Corr, Caren Pistorius and Esmerelda Marimow.

High Ground, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Internatioanl Film Festival, is written by Chris Anastassiades and produced by David Jowsey, Johnson, Marika, Maggie Miles and Greer Simpkin.

