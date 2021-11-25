In the Roache-Turner brothers’ Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, soldier Rhys (Luke McKenzie) lives in a zombie-infested Australian wasteland.

Rhys is on an arc of redemption as he turns against his evil bosses and joins forces with a group of rebel survivors to help rescue a girl who holds the cure to the virus.

Also starring are Shantae Barnes Cowan as Maxi, Jake Ryan as the Colonel, Bianca Bradey as Brooke, Tasia Zalar as Grace, Jay Gallagher as Barry and Nick Boshier as the Surgeon General.

Written by Kiah and Tristian Roache-Turner, and directed by Kiah, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is a sequel to their 2015 cult hit Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead.

Blake Northfield and Tristan Roache-Turner produce for Bronte Pictures and Guerilla Films respectively. Screen Australia and Screen NSW financially supported the production.

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse will be in cinemas February 10 via Studiocanal.