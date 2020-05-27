X3 Studios to open in New Zealand

New Zealand is set to get more studio space with the opening of the 11,725m2 X3 Studios complex next month, just half an hour’s drive outside Auckland.

Developed by Xytech Studio Management Co., the studios have been specifically designed for large scale ‘build the world’ productions.

The flexible offering includes multiple configurations of up to four studios, including the 5,800m2 X3 Mega Stage. Xytech promises stages can be quickly reconfigured with a demountable, acoustically treated concrete partition wall system.

Located on a secure 2.4 hectare site, the studios boasts close access to urban, coastal, forest and rural locations, and are a short drive to Auckland airport.

New Zealand has recently started to relaunch production, with the sector having developed COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. Xytech expects the first project on site in the next few months, and is currently accepting further enquiries.

Xytech owner Stephen Pryor says the new studio complex is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the local screen sector.

“New Zealand is internationally renowned as a production location – we have terrific screen production incentives that make us an attractive destination for international studios, not to mention some of the best crews and views in the world.

“However, as the country has become a more popular destination for large scale film and television projects, we’ve almost become a victim of our own success and the lack of local studio infrastructure has been a hindrance to increasing New Zealand’s capacity as a screen production location. Xytech is thrilled that our investment in X3 Studios will contribute the growing health of our local screen sector by attracting more of those big international productions, creating hundreds of local jobs and, in turn, giving a boost to the New Zealand economy.”

Veteran producer Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules) says: “I’ve known for many years what a gem of a shooting location Auckland is but insufficient studio space and backlots have been an ongoing issue for New Zealand. It’s great to see the team at Xytech stepping up to the plate with this world class studio complex.”

Other studio complexes in NZ include Auckland’s Kumeu Film Studios, Wellington’s Stone Street Studio; Auckland Film Studios, Avalon Studios, Kelly Park Film Studio and Studio West.

