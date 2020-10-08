Your One Stop Frock Shop

Hero Frock Hire was established in 1992 with the purchase of the former Max Studios costume collection and has been located at Sydney’s Canal Road Film Centre since 1994. Now 28 years old, the facility has grown to become the principal professional costume resource for Australia’s Film and Television industries and the largest provider of costumes to the film and television industry in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Collection

Based at the Canal Road Film Centre in Sydney’s inner west and serving the nation, Hero’s wide ranging collection supplies TVC’s, TV series, and films with film quality clothing in a department store layout; our 600 square metre warehouse holds over 80’000 items including workwear, uniforms and everyday clothing from 1780 to modern. Recent additions include a new mezzanine housing men’s 1980’s, women’s 1980’s and 1990’s, and a men’s British retro dept.

Costume Designers and their teams rely on Hero’s specialised database and POS system to help keep their projects on budget and on time, and in a rapidly expanding industry Hero Frock Hire is uniquely placed to service both local and international productions.

The company is also dedicated to preserving the industry’s assets, cutting consumption by reusing and recycling wardrobe. We have developed a climate that now sees producers much more amenable to recycling costume through donation to Hero, knowing that we will respect artistic integrity and intellectual property, particularly with reference to main cast, and will make their donations available to the industry on an ongoing basis; this has made an appreciable difference in a world of shrinking budgets and increasingly limited retail choice.

Hero is open by appointment Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm

Shed 4

Canal Road Film Centre, 1 Canal Road, LEICHHARDT, NSW 2040

Tel: 02 9564 1454 Email: Hire@herofrock.com.au

