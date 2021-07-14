Yvonne Strahovski and a trio of title designers will carry Australian hopes at this year’s Emmy awards, while Nicole Kidman and Joel Edgerton both missed out in Tuesday evening’s nominations announcement.

Strahovski received her second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, recognising her role as Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, alongside castmates Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley. They will vie against The Crown’s Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell; and Lovecraft County‘s Aunjanue Ellis.

Nominated for Outstanding Main Title Design for HBO’s Lovecraft Country are Aussies creative director Patrick Clair, art director and lead compositor Raoul Marks, and illustrator Ken Taylor. They will be up against those who crafted titles for HBO’s Between the World and Me, HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves, Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and Disney +’s WandaVision.

It’s the 12th nomination for Clair and 11th for Marks, who have previously won for their work on Amazon’s The Man in High Castle and Amazon’s True Detective.

HBO series Mare of Easttown, which features Guy Pearce and Angourie Rice, earned 16 nominations, while at the top of the list were Netflix series The Crown and Disney +’s The Mandalorian, each with 24 nominations.

Among them is Kiwi DOP Baz Idoine, who will be aiming for his second win in the Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series for his work on The Mandalorian.

New Zealand is also represented amongst The Crown‘s nominations, with Jessica Hobbs, whose career began in Australia, receiving her second nomination for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.

Despite strong competition from the other streamers, it was WarnerMedia’s HBO and HBO Max combination that garnering the most noms, securing 130 to come in just above Netflix, which had 129.

Edgerton and Kidman were among the high-profile snubs for this year’s awards, failing to get nods for their respective roles in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and HBO’s The Undoing.

Hugh Grant, who appears opposite Kidman in the Made Up Stories series, did however snare an Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his role as Jonathan Fraser. The Undoing was also nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

The winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced on September 19 (US time), with Cedric the Entertainer to host the ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre. Find the full list of nominees here.