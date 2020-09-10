Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘2067’ (Trailer)
10 September, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
2067,
arcadia-films,
kojo-entertainment,
seth-larney,
umbrella-entertainment
Related Stories
Prototype demonstrates digital appetite for experimental film and video art
‘Cargo’ (Trailer)
Daniel Radcliffe shows his mettle in Greg McLean’s ‘Jungle’
Mission: Pozible backs futuristic sci-fier
Art imitates life in Saara Lamberg’s ‘The Lies We Tell Ourselves’
Most Popular
Roderick MacKay’s ‘The Furnace’ wins plaudits in Venice
Australian and international creative teams named for inaugural Attagirl feature lab
Claire van der Boom, Todd Lasance find trouble in paradise in ‘Kidnapped’
Tracey Rigney, Tony Briggs and Damienne Pradier team up for Indigenous drama
Emma Freeman and Leanne Tonkes gear up for female-driven drama ‘The Circus’
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter