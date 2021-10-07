When a volunteer firefighter drives his car into almost certain death during the worst fires in Australian history, he does it because he ‘has a job to do’. Three months later, the fires are out but his nightmares are just beginning. What’s tormenting him, however, isn’t the memory of flames.

Turning a sensitive lens on the unprecedented devastation of Australia’s 2019/2020 ‘Black Summer’ bushfires, from a country-wide emergency to the astonishing stories of help that emerged, Finch’s A Fire Inside, directed by Justin Krook and Luke Mazzaferro, presents an inspirational look at the way people respond to crisis and its true cost to the human spirit.

In cinemas from today via Icon Film Distribution. A Fire Inside will also screen at Sydney Film Festival, where is one of the 12 titles competing for the Documentary Australia Foundation (DAF) Award for Australian Documentary.