AACTA calls for screen tests as part of new pitching comp

The AACTA Pitch: ACTION! is looking for “authentic, truthful and unique performances”, with everyone from first-time performers through to established actors encouraged to apply.

AACTA has launched a new pitching competition designed to keep actors connected with industry while in isolation, putting a call out for screen test auditions based on a provided script inspired by current events.

Ten finalists will be shortlisted for the judging panel to review, with the winner receiving:

A mentor meeting with renowned talent agent Aran Michael from AMM

One-year premium membership to Casting Networks Australia

Two tickets to the 2020 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Ceremony & After party

Professional headshot package

$500 cash

Interview and profile piece on AACTA Connect – AACTA’s online content hub

$500 worth of Manfrotto product

Written feedback from the judging panel

The judging panel includes Noni Hazlehurst, casting agent Kirsty McGregor (Lion, Animal Kingdom) and talent agent Aran Michael, who represents clients such as Chris Brown, Carrie Bickmore, Liv Hewson and Margot Robbie.

“Given the current world situation, and the terrible effects we are all experiencing, I’m pleased to be able to take part in this initiative, which will give artists in our community a chance to practise their craft and develop their skills,” said Hazlehurst.

“I hope that AACTA Pitch: ACTION! will provide some positivity and visibility for participants, at a time when our industry, like so many others, is in such dire straits.”

AFI | AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “We are proud to be the presenting this new iteration of AACTA Pitch as now, more than ever, is an important time to do all we can to support the Australian screen industry.

“We work year-round to empower emerging talent and I look forward to seeing the opportunities that come out of AACTA Pitch: ACTION!”

Entries close April 26, with the winner announced May 6.

Read the script here. Apply here.