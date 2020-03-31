ADG appeals for new members and slashes fees

The ADG delegation at Screen Forever.

The Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) is opening its membership to aspiring screen directors and those who want to support the directing community as the production industry faces a lengthy shutdown.

The organisation, which has about 700 members, has waived joining fees and is offering free membership to associate members including theatre directors, writers, producers, cast, crew, agents, students and other industry professionals until June 30.

Full members, both emerging and experienced, will get a 50 per cent discount off the new annual fees of $300 and $550 respectively (valid until December 31) if they apply before June 30.

Membership is open for screen directors who have at least two directing credits for features, TV and/or online works or significant credits on TVCs or a games platform.

Current monthly paying member have the option to cease monthly payments and keep their membership until its expiry date.

ADG executive director Diana Burnett said: “When I started in October, there was a real need to extend our membership to create more cross-industry collaborations through networking events, workshops, screenings and online events hosted by the ADG.

“It’s a financial challenge for all our members at this time. Our board and staff extend our thoughts and compassion to our members and their families and friends.

“We wait and hope that communities and our industry will get through the coming months, with resilience and empathy, to welcome a stronger, and perhaps more connected and adaptive industry at the end.”

The ADG is also appealing for donations which can be sent via email to: diana@adg.org.au.

For full details and benefits please see https://adg.org.au/membership

