AFTRS is encouraging practitioners from across the industry to participate in a new survey designed to track career pathways in the film, television, radio, and other screen sectors.

Commissioned by AFTRS and conducted by Screen Audience Research Australia (SARA), the questions have been developed in consultation with a range of industry organisations, with a goal to gain data and recommendations on how government agencies, higher education, and private enterprise can better support talent across the industry.

Individuals are invited to share their insights and experiences, whether they have been in the industry for 20 years or two years.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the professional environment for screen and broadcast creatives was constantly evolving.

“We all know that the screen and broadcast industries are in a state of near-permanent change and disruption,” she said.

“As processes, practices, and technologies have changed, so have the pathways people take to enter and progress through our industries.

“But what does this mean for new talent coming into our industry, for existing practitioners, for production companies seeking great people, and for agencies looking to support this talent?

“The survey will help us get to the bottom of these questions and plan for the future.”

Fremantle Asia-Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor and Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon both expected the data to be “incredibly useful”.

Survey participants can choose to go into a draw to win a $500 voucher for an AFTRS short course, which is fully transferable.

The survey, which takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete, will close on August 23.

Find out more and complete the survey here.