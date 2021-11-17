AIDC 2022: BEARING WITNESS

Registration is now open for Australia’s foremost event for the documentary and factual industry, returning in 2022 as a hybrid event with in-person sessions at ACMI, Melbourne and livestreamed via the AIDC Online Platform.

In a landmark move in its 34-year history, AIDC 2022 will deliver its first ever hybrid in-person and online conference, allowing Australia’s foremost documentary and factual content event to be accessible to all.

The in-person conference sessions will return to the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) in Melbourne from 6-9 March, simultaneously broadcast via the AIDC online event platform for remote participants.

In addition, an international market for documentary and factual content will take place 10-11 March available only online, for all AIDC marketplace participants.

The hybrid event will allow attending delegates to enjoy in-person sessions, masterclasses, networking, social, and marketplace activities in Melbourne, while remote delegates can view session livestreams and take part in the international online market from anywhere in the world.

Speakers Eva Orner (Burning), Ted Hope (ex-Amazon), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), and Sue Maslin (Brazen Hussies) are the first national and international guests announced for the 2022 program of keynotes, panels and masterclasses, with many more to be announced.

The AIDC marketplace will once again feature The FACTory International Pitching Showcase, Cut to the Chase producer-decision maker meetings, and a host of additional pitching opportunities, such the DocPlay Originals Pitch, Getty Images Archive Pitch, and The Post Lounge Docu-Series Pitch. Confirmed marketplace buyers, commissioners and funders include Amazon, BBC, ABC, Participant, The Whickers, ARTE G.E.I.E, National Geographic, ESPN and many more.

Entries are also open for the 2022 AIDC Awards, acknowledging outstanding completed works of new Australian documentary and factual content across six categories: Best Feature Documentary, Best Documentary/Factual Series, Best Documentary/Factual Single, Best Audio Documentary, Best Short-Form Documentary, and Best Interactive/Immersive Documentary.

Registration for AIDC 2022 is open now, with both hybrid (in-person and online) and virtual (online only) pass types available, opening up AIDC’s many opportunities to industry players in any location across the globe.

AIDC 2022: BEARING WITNESS

CONFERENCE

6-9 MARCH 2022

ACMI, MELBOURNE & ONLINE

INTERNATIONAL MARKET

10-11 MARCH 2022

ONLINE ONLY

WWW.AIDC.COM.AU

#AIDC2022

@AIDCmelb