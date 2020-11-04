Aimée Lindorff has been appointed as the new director of the Gold Coast Film Festival, succeeding Lucy Fisher.

Lindorff starts this week, and will lead the delivery of the 2021 event to be held April 14-25 as a hybrid program.

Her new role continues a history with the event, with Lindorff previously an event producer in 2017, putting together the Gold Coast Movie Locations Tour.

More recently, she was a production manager at Wildbear Entertainment and the producer of Screen Queensland’s SQ On Air podcast. Prior to this she was the program and services manager of Queensland Writers Centre for three years.

Lindorff is also a book reviewer for Aurealis magazine and co-founder of Inside Voice storytelling project.

Gold Coast Film Fantastic chair Sue-Anne Chapman said the board was excited to welcome Aimée to the festival and to see what fresh eyes and enthusiasm she would bring.

“Aimée brings a wealth of experience in arts and culture here in Queensland and we’re thrilled to welcome her onboard as the new Festival Director of the Gold Coast Film Festival,” she said.

“The 2021 GCFF will be an exciting opportunity for Aimée to apply her skills and knowledge to run the festival’s first-ever hybrid program, and we look forward to working with, and supporting her through, this journey.”

Lindorff said: “Under Lucy’s leadership Gold Coast Film Festival is at the forefront of challenging our expectations at the movies, providing unique cinematic experiences and engaging cultural conversation – and I look forward to continuing that tradition in 2021 as the festival moves to incorporate more online content and hybrid programming.”