Amanda Duthie will depart SBS this week, where she has been acting as head of scripted since late 2019.

IF understands Duthie will join Stan, though the streamer is yet to publicly confirm the role.

Duthie joins the Nine-owned platform as it ramps up its local commissions, having recently announced an ambitious plan to invest in more than 30 productions per year within five years.

On Stan’s upcoming slate is a second season of Roadshow Rough Diamond’s hit series Bump; Anthony Hayes’ feature film Gold, starring Zac Efron; Every Cloud Productions series Eden, and BBC co-production The Tourist, about to shoot in South Australia with stars Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving.

While at SBS, Duthie helped to steer its largest ever drama slate, including Goalpost Pictures’ New Gold Mountain and Aquarius Films’ The Unusual Suspects.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster told IF: “Amanda has made an incredible contribution while acting in the role over the last 12 months, during a really busy period with a number of projects in development and production which she has brilliantly steered. She will be missed, but we wish her all the very best.”

Prior to her role at SBS, Duthie was the head of production and development and studios at the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), where she oversaw an investment slate that included I Am Woman, The Hunting, Operation Buffalo and Stateless.

Duthie was also the creative director/CEO of the Adelaide Film Festival from 2012 to 2018, leading both the festival and its investment fund, supporting 58 projects such as films The Nightingale, Sweet Country, Charlie’s Country, 52 Tuesdays, Girl Asleep, Ali’s Wedding, Hotel Mumbai, I Am Mother, Animals, Top End Wedding, documentary She Who Must Be Loved, and VR projects The Waiting Room and Collisions. While with the festival, she also helmed offshoot events such as two Hybrid World Adelaide events and the 2013 Adelaide Festival of Ideas.

Duthie has also held various roles at the ABC, including head of arts and entertainment, and EP/commissioning editor arts, entertainment and comedy.

SBS continues to recruit for the role of head of scripted, formerly held by Sue Masters.

Duthie and Stan declined to comment for this story.