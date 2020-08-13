Amanda Laing to head content, Brian Walsh originals in Foxtel shake-up

Brian Walsh will head the newly created Foxtel Original division.

Amanda Laing will oversee content across all of Foxtel’s brands, while Brian Walsh will spearhead a new Originals division as part of a reorganisation of the Foxtel executive team.

Laing’s expanded role will see her take on the title of chief commercial and content officer, with group-wide responsibility for entertainment and sports, including Fox Sports.

In a note to staff, Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said it was a “natural progression” to bring sports and entertainment together, as the company “leverages” group assets across Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.

Walsh will lead the newly created Foxtel Originals division, in charge of all local production commissions across drama, lifestyle, factual and entertainment production.

Delany said Walsh’s new role “highlights the increasing importance of our Australian-produced entertainment content in the group’s strategy”, noting the success of series such as Wentworth, Upright, Gogglebox, Selling Houses Australia and Real Housewives of Melbourne.

Reporting into Laing will be Rebecca McCloy director of acquisitions and sports partnerships and Stephen Baldwin, director of entertainment.

Under the shake-up Fox Sports’ Peter Campbell will also move into a new role in product and strategy, while Steve Crawley has been promoted to executive director Fox Sports.

Julian Ogrin will continues as Kayo and Binge CEO, with new appointments in his team including Ant Hearne as Kayo executive director and Alison Hurbert-Burns as Binge executive director.

Other key changes include the appointment of Kieren Cooney chief customer, marketing and sales officer, responsible for all customer interactions including service and loyalty, marketing and publicity, creative services as well as residential and commercial sales. The customer service division, headed by Lesley Portwain, will come under this group.

Delany also announced chief production and strategy officer Alice Mascia and her partner Mauro di Pietro Paolo, chief information officer, will also leave Foxtel at the end of the year as they intend to return to Italy.

The CEO said the reorganisation of the company “recognises that we are now a more diversified business with interests that extend from the traditional Foxtel business to advertising, sports production, entertainment creation and new streaming businesses.”

The changes are effective from tomorrow.

