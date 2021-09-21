Amazon will partner with LADbible Australia on documentary series Unheard, which will premiere on the streaming service next month.

An extension of the social publisher’s Unheard campaign, the six stand-alone episodes will address issues of racial discrimination in Australia, including Indigenous deaths in custody, the targeting of Indigenous youth, attacks towards Asians during COVID, Islamophobia, the vilification of the African community, and the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees.

The project was written and produced by Shahn Devendran from LADbible Australia Originals, Jack Steele, SBS’ Cathy Vu, Luke Cornish (Alone Out Here), Dan Mansour (The Final Word), Olivia Suleimon (Rosaline’s Untaming), and Nickelodeon’s Ellen Dedes-Vallas.

Unheard received production funding via Screen Australia’s Producer Program.

Tyler Bern, head of content for Amazon Prime Video Australia, New Zealand, and Canada said the opportunity to program the investigative series was significant.

“Unheard is a necessary action and awareness series that is globally relevant to Prime members in Australia and makes them aware of social injustice locally,” he said.

“We are very proud to be involved with LADbible Australia on this production and showcasing this important documentary series.”

‘Unheard’

Launched in February 2021, LADbible Australia’s Unheard campaign supports the National Justice Project, Human Rights Commission, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, The Refugee Council of Australia, Change.org, African Women Australia, Asian Australian Alliance, Islamophobia Register Australia, Deadly Connections Community and Justice Services, and All Together Now.

Devendran said the campaign and accompanying documentary series not only provided a platform for powerful stories to be told but also helped put a global focus on Australian incidents of racial injustice.

“We are proud that LADbible’s first feature documentary series is able to support our campaign partners, and in working with Amazon Prime Video and Screen Australia, will help bring these important issues to light,” he said.

All six episodes of Unheard will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and select countries around the world on October 29.