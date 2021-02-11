AFLW player and boxing star Tayla Harris will be the subject of a new Amazon documentary, co-produced by the AFL and Screentime.

Kick Like Tayla, currently in production, will follow how Harris balances both sports, and the challenges she faces throughout the 2021 season, both on field and behind the scenes.

The documentary, to be directed and executive produced by Screentime’s Andrew Garrick, will also explore the impacts of social media, cyber-bullying, and sexism. In 2019, a photo published of Harris mid-kick saw her subject to sexist trolling and abuse online.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new Amazon Prime Video documentary where I can show what is a usually very private side to myself. You will see what makes me tick, how I go about game day, cutting weight for fights and plenty more,” said Harris.

Garrick said: “Kick Like Tayla is a world-class documentary focused on one of the most-exciting athletes in sport today. Every time the ball goes in her direction you sit up to see what happens next.

“This new documentary will enable audiences to connect with Tayla, who is not only a sporting legend with a long career ahead of her, but who is also an unapologetic pioneer and a fierce fighter for women’s rights. We are delighted to be working alongside Amazon Prime Video and the AFL to share this story of strength in the face of adversity, and delve into the world and mind of this immense talent.

The one-off doc is the second commission Amazon has made with the AFL, following on from upcoming doc-series Making Their Mark, which follows a range of players and coaches throughout the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

Prime Video Australia head of content Tyler Bern said: “Sport is so intrinsic to the Australian way of life, and Tayla Harris is one of the world’s most exciting and inspirational athletes of our generation. Tayla’s grit and unflinching determination make her an inspiration to many, and the documentary will provide a unique perspective on what drives her success.”

“Amazon Prime Video has already established itself as the home of unparalleled access to some of the world’s sporting greats, including recent productions The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, the All or Nothing franchise, and the upcoming AFL produced docu-series, Making Their Mark. Prime Video has the unique ability to tell local stories to a global audience, and we look forward to sharing Tayla’s story with our members.”

Kick Like Tayla marks the streamer’s seventh Australian commission. Other local orders include drama series Back to the Rafters; LOL: Last One Laughing, a real estate docu-series and a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials.

Last week it was also announced that Amazon would exclusively stream all Swimming Australia championship events for the next two years, positioning it to compete with Stan Sports and Foxtel’s Kayo.