The real estate trio of Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, and Simon Cohen is set for an extended stay on Amazon Prime Video, with Luxe Listings Sydney renewed for a second season.

The agents took to Instagram to announce that production was underway on new episodes of the docu-reality series, which takes a deep dive into Sydney’s luxury market.

Luxe Listing Sydney premiered globally in 240 countries and territories last week, becoming the biggest Australian Amazon Original on launch weekend.

The program is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Sophia Mogford, John Karabelas, and Anastassia Gerakas, along with Ben Scott and James Kennedy from Kentel.

Amazon Studios Asia Pacific head of originals Erika North said the demand for a second season was clear.

“Prime members in Australia and around the world loved season one, and we are thrilled to be continuing our work with talented Australian producers in greenlighting a second season of Luxe Listing Sydney showcasing the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give members a further glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city,” she said.

The second season will premiere in 2022.