Animal Logic Entertainment launches screenplay comp

Animal Logic Entertainment’s ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’.

Animal Logic Entertainment has launched a screenplay competition, designed to recognise and encourage Aussie writers working in the family entertainment space.

The call out is for Australian citizens or permanent residents with a feature script in the family animated and family hybrid (live-action/animation) space.

The winner will receive $5,000 as well as professional feedback and guidance from producer and Animal Logic CEO and co-founder Zareh Nalbandian, EVP development and production Jonathan Hludzinski and VP development and production Felicity Staunton.

Further, Los Angeles-based script consultant (and expat Australian) Tim Schildberger will read the script, deliver up to a page of written feedback focused on structure, character development and emotional connection, and offer advice on ways to make the work as attractive as possible to ‘Hollywood’ readers,

Two runner-up finalists will also receive $1,000 and professional feedback.

“We have always been committed to leveraging our profile to support and promote Australian talent,” says Nalbandian.

“Over the past several years we have had the privilege of working with some of the best writers in the industry to develop entertaining and engaging stories for audiences around the world, and through this program we look forward to opening our doors to Australian writers with a compelling story to tell.”

Hludzinski and Staunton add: “We are experiencing an incredible time for animation and it has never been more important to uncover new voices in family entertainment.

“We are looking for talented writers who understand tone and audience, have an original or unexpected perspective, and a lot of heart. We want to hear from Australian writers from all backgrounds and are excited to be able to support projects that we believe can succeed in both the Australian and international markets.”

Entries open from September 1 to November 15, with screenplays to be submitted via Film Freeway. The winner will be announced February 1, 2021.

