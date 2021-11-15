Filmed over three years, 16mm documentary Anonymous Club gives unprecedented, intimate access to the private life of Courtney Barnett, a paradoxically introverted performer, who, at the height of success, is ready to walk away. Directed by long-time collaborator Danny Cohen, the film sees Courtney record her innermost thoughts on a dictaphone, and begin her slow acceptance of the camera.

Following screenings at Melbourne International Film Festival, Brisbane International Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival, Anonymous Club will launch in cinemas in March 2022 via Film Art Media.

Anonymous Club is a Film Camp production, produced by Philippa Campey and Samantha Dinning, and edited by Ben Hall.

The film was financed with the assistance of the MIFF Premiere Fund, Film Victoria, Screen Australia, The Post Lounge, Mind The Gap Film Finance and Film Art Media, alongside private investment. Monoduo Films is handling rest of the world, while distributor Oscilloscope Films, established by the Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch in 2008, is looking after North American distribution.