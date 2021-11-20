Anousha Zarkesh and Nathan Lloyd have once again led the charge at the annual Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards, scooping the major prizes across television and film at Saturday’s virtual ceremony.

Lloyd followed up his two awards from last year with Best Casting in a TV Drama, TV Miniseries and Telemovie for The Newsreader, and a second consecutive Achievement in Casting gong for web series All My Friends Are Racist.

Zarkesh – also a multiple winner in 2020 – took out Best Casting in A Feature Film for her work on High Ground.

‘High Ground’

Of the other television and film categories, Kirsty McGregor won Best Casting in a TV Comedy for Fisk, while Daisy Hicks received ‘Best Casting in a Short Film’ for Tough.

The CGA also highlighted its annual list of Rising Stars as part of the ceremony, with the 2021 group made up of Albert Mwangi (Bump), BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry), Clarence Ryan (Stateless), Claude Jabbour (Eden), Elizabeth Cullen (Elvis), Georgie Stone (Neighbours), Jacob Junior Nayinggul (High Ground), Marlo Kelly (Joe Exotic), Ngali Shaw (RFDS) and Yerin Ha (Halo).

CGA president David Newman used his address to announce he will be stepping down from the role at the guild’s next AGM.

The 7th annual CGA Awards were hosted by Lucy Durack and Eddie Perfect.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Best Casting in A Feature Film

• High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

• Fisk – Kirsty McGregor

Best Casting in a TV Drama, TV Miniseries & Telemovie

• The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Short Film

• Tough – Daisy Hicks

Achievement in Casting

• All My Friends Are Racist (web series) – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

• Fun Home – Janine Snape and Alex Souvlis

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

• NSW RFS: How Fireproof is Your Plan? – Lucky Price

Best Casting in a TVC

• Flybuys ‘I Give A Flybuys’ – Amy Mete and Nick Hamo