Applications open for Queer Screen’s $10,000 Pitch Off

LGBTIQ+ filmmakers will have the chance to win up to $10,000 towards the production of a short film via Queer Screen’s Pitch Off.

Applications are open now for the pitch competition, which will see six filmmakers chosen to present their film proposal to a panel of expert assessors via a virtual event during the Queer Screen Film Festival in September.

Projects can be narrative or documentary, and to be eligible, should deal with the experiences of people of diverse genders and sexualities. Applicants are able to pitch a web series pilot, but the story must also be able to stand alone.

Consideration will be given to relevance of story to a queer audience, strength and diversity of the creative team, timelines and production planning, and budget and project objectives.

The project must have on screen LGBTIQ+ representation, and at least one member of the key creatives (writer, director, producer) must be from the LGBTIQ+ community.