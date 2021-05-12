Screen Canberra has opened applications for its annual Screen POD program, a five-month market-centred initiative with aims to assist writers of diverse backgrounds in generating, developing, and pitching a screen project.

Participants receive story and market feedback via a workshop environment, as well as mentoring and coaching to improve the marketability of their project and skills as a practitioner.

While previously alternating annually between film and TV, this year’s Screen POD will be platform-agnostic, broken up into three streams.

The first, Process, sees a combination of lecture-based training modules and practical exercises in group workshops.

The second stage, Project, sees writers develop specific projects with the market in mind, assisted by fellow writers and developers.

The final stage is Pitch, with participants to hone their pitching skills and build confidence, in group simulations as well as real-life pitching opportunities.

This builds to a pitching finale, where participants conduct one-on-one presentations to market representatives.

Confirmed representatives for 2021 include (more to be announced):

• Tracey Vieira – Hoodlum Entertainment (Shakespeare Now, No Friend But The Mountain)

• Rachael Turk (Jack Irish, Sunshine, The Principal)

• Lisa Shaunessy – Arcadia (2067, Sissy, Killing Ground)

• Monica O’Brien – Ambience Entertainment (My Home, Larry The Lawnmower)

• Steve Jaggi – The Steve Jaggi Company (RipTide, Dive Club)

• Sophie Tilson – The Steve Jaggi Company (This Little Love Of Mine, Kidnapped)

• Melinda Wearne – Beyond Entertainment (Monster Beach, Motown Magic)

“We are absolutely thrilled with the calibre of market representatives attending this year’s program,” said Screen Canberra CEO Monica Penders.

“They always come armed with excellent advice and insightful market-driven feedback to help participants navigate the program successfully.”