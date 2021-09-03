Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner will be presented with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The prize recognises a distinguished creative who has excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment.

Wegner joins distinguished company, with previous recipients of the award including cinematographer Roger Deakins and composer Terence Blanchard.

Wegner lensed Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, screening as a special presentation at TIFF, with other credits including Zola, The Girlfriend Experience, True History of the Kelly Gang, In Fabric, The Kettering Incident, Stray, Ruin and Lady Macbeth.

The Power of the Dog premiered overnight at Venice Film Festival to four minute standing ovation and Oscar buzz, and will also play Telluride.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honour Ari Wegner with this year’s TIFF Variety Artisan Award and to showcase her illustrious career in film and television,” said TIFF co-head Joana Vicente.

“Ari brings such a transformative and unique style to all of her projects, including her stunning cinematography in The Power of the Dog. We can’t wait for our audiences to see the Special Presentation of this powerful film during the festival.”

Wegner will presented with the award on September 18, the final day of TIFF.