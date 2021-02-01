Kidnapped and held hostage in a high-speed elevator in a 120-floor building in Shanghai, Aria Wolf has no memory of her past, who her captors are, or what they want from her. Pushed to her limits, she begins to realise she has incredible powers within, kept secret to protect her and her family. Now, unlocking these powers is her only chance to save both herself and her father.

Directed by Antaine Furlong and produced by Daydream Films, Ascendant (formerly Rising Wolf) stars Charlotte Best, Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet and Susan Prior.

The film will release in Australian cinemas April 8 via Maslow Entertainment, with an international release to follow.