Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey join Sigourney Weaver in leading the cast of Amazon’s seven-part drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which has starting shooting.

Produced by Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios and Endeavor Content, and based on the novel by Holly Ringwald, the series is a coming-of-age drama about a young girl whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life.

After a family tragedy in which she loses both her abusive father and beloved mother in a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice is taken to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

The family drama spans decades, building to an emotional climax as Alice finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Debnam Carey will play the adult Alice Hart, while Weaver will play her grandmother, June. Keddie plays Sally Morgan while Purcell is Twig.

Also starring are Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Alyla Browne as a young Alice Hart.

The book has been adapted for screen by Sarah Lambert with writers Kirsty Fisher and Kim Wilson, while Glendyn Ivin, who helmed Made Up Stories’ Penguin Bloom, will direct. Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky executive produce with Weaver, Lambert and Ivin.

The series will be produced by Barbara Gibbs and co-executive produced by Made Up Stories’ Lucinda Reynolds.

Production will span Sydney, regional NSW and the Northern Territory.

“Prime Video is proud to be bringing this powerful, visceral and uniquely Australian story to life for our Prime members around the world,” said Erika North, head of originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios.

“The series is our second scripted drama locally produced and we are thrilled to work with Made Up Stories, Endeavor Content, Sarah, and Glendyn to bring these layered characters, breathtaking Australian setting, and masterfully constructed story that Holly Ringland created to Prime Video. We are thrilled that the wonderful Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and Alycia Debnam-Carey have signed on to this project to bring the complex and powerful story to life.”

Executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories added: “We are thrilled to bring Holly’s distinctive novel to life with Prime Video and Endeavor Content. It is a joy to collaborate with Glendyn and Sarah and to tell this courageous tale of female resilience, perfectly embodied by the legendary Sigourney Weaver.”

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which marks Amazon’s second Australian drama following Back to the Rafters, will launch in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.