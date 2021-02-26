SBS’s Australia in Colour returns for a second season revealing new chapters from our nation’s history shown in colour for the very first time.

Narrated by Hugo Weaving, the new four-part documentary series delves into Australia’s rich, diverse and surprising history through a treasure trove of film from the 20th Century, which now offers a spectacular journey into our country’s colourful past.

Produced by Stranger Than Fiction Films in association with the National Film and Sound Archive, Australia in Colour S2 has been meticulously researched, including the historical accuracy of the colours themselves.

The series premieres at 8.30pm March 10.