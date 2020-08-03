Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Australia Remastered’ (Trailer)
03 August, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
aaron-pedersen,
australia-remastered,
wildbear-entertainment
Related Stories
Sophie Harper joins Screen Canberra
Madman Entertainment banks on ‘High Ground’ and ‘Hearts and Bones’
Screen Australia puts $2 million towards 11 documentaries
David Wenham and Julia Stone join Gregor Jordan’s ‘Dirt Music’
‘Road to Now’ (Trailer)
Most Popular
Royal Flying Doctors Service drama takes flight in Broken Hill
Hoyts sees light at the end of the tunnel
Venice premiere for Roderick MacKay’s ‘The Furnace’
Playmaker Media’s David Maher and David Taylor to step down
Glendyn Ivin’s ‘Penguin Bloom’ to premiere at TIFF
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter