SBS’s documentary strand Australia Uncovered, a series of eight stand-alone projects that tackle some of the biggest issues in Australia today, will begin airing Sundays from September 12.

Episode 1 – Strong Female Lead (September 12)

From the makers of See What You Made Me Do?, Strong Female Lead explores the gender politics during Julia Gillard’s term as Australia’s first and still only female Prime Minister. Looking back at Ms Gillard’s time as Prime Minister, the film examines the response and tone from media commentators, the Australian public and within Parliament itself.

A Northern Pictures production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. In partnership with the Documentary Australia Foundation.

Episode 2 – Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death (September 19)

A personal exploration into a national crisis, popular media personality Osher Günsberg, investigates how new science, innovative thinking and technology are helping prevent suicide. Through the prism of Günsberg’s own mental health experience, he examines why suicide rates remain high in Australia, and looks at what is being done across the country try and make a difference.

A Lune Media production for SBS. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Finance with the assistance of Screen NSW and the Documentary Australia Foundation.

Episode 3 – The Bowraville Murders (September 26) The Bowraville Murders investigates one of Australia’s most prominent unsolved serial murder cases – the murder of three Aboriginal children between September 1990 and February 1991 – and the thirty-year battle for justice by the victim’s families.

A Jumping Dog Productions and Mint Pictures production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. In partnership with the Documentary Australia Foundation.

Episode 4 – The Truth About Anxiety with Celia Pacquola (October 3)

Celia Pacquola is an award-winning actor and comedian. She also suffers from anxiety. She wants to help millions of Australians through their battle with anxiety by telling her story, challenging stigma and showing a way through it. She will meet those suffering from the condition, those on the road to recovery and those who are helping with the journey.

A Joined Up Films production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest.



Episode 5 – The Department (October 10)

The Department takes us inside the never-before-seen child protection system at work in NSW. With unprecedented access across the department, this observational documentary follows caseworkers as they navigate the complexities of keeping children safe in families experiencing domestic violence, addiction, mental health issues and intergenerational trauma.

A Shark Island Productions film for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia. In partnership with the Documentary Australia Foundation. Made in association with Noble Savage Pictures.

Episode 6 – Our African Roots (October 17)

Author and journalist Santilla Chingaipe unearths Australia’s forgotten black African history and reveals the role people of African descent played in events that shaped the nation – from the First Fleet to the Eureka Rebellion, and beyond.

A Chemical Media production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia. Developed and produced with support from Film Victoria.



Episode 7 – The Children in the Pictures (October 24)

For the first time, The Children in the Pictures goes inside Queensland Police’s Task Force Argos, the world leading investigative team dedicated to rescuing children from online sexual exploitation.

A DNX Media production for SBS. Principal production investment from Screen Australia. Developed and produced with support from Film Victoria.



Episode 8 – Incarceration Nation (October 31)

Incarceration Nation lays bare the story of the continued systemic injustice and oppression of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on their own land, told by Indigenous Australians. With 474 Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia from 1991 to 2021, and no criminal convictions for the accused, Incarceration Nation puts First Nations voices front and centre, as they fight for visibility.

A Bacon Factory Films production for NITV. Principal production investment from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department with NITV. Financed with support from Documentary Australia Foundation with Screen Queensland