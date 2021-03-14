Australians in Film (AiF) has announced the 10 ambassadors for its inaugural Untapped professional development program.

Corrie Chen, Jub Clerc, Brooke Goldfinch, Liv Hewson, Julie Kalceff, Gemma Bird Matheson, Daniel Monks, Mitchell Stanley, Nicholas Verso and Steve Vidler will front the selection committee for the initiative, which is supported by Screen Australia and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Geared towards undiscovered and underrepresented members of the Australian screen industry, the program features a series of masterclasses by filmmakers, including Taika Waititi, Alma Ha’rel (Honey Boy), and Warwick Thornton, as well as a four-month development lab with production companies, such as LuckyChap Entertainment, Blossom Films and Made Up Stories.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the ambassadors were “changing the face” of the Australian industry, internationally and at home, with their work.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have supported them in their careers, in some small way, and are so grateful that they are giving back to support the next generation,” he said.

“Australians in Film is committed to providing support for the professional development of underrepresented and undiscovered storytellers in the Australian sector.

“We believe there is a real need to help creatives to tell local Australian stories that resonate and work internationally, and that is what Untapped is all about.”

AiF will be hosting a live zoom panel to meet theambassadors on Thursday, March 18 at 12pm (AEST).

Click here for more information about Untapped.