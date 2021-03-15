Aussie visual effects talent has been recognised in Monday’s Oscars nominations.

Matt Everitt, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Sloan, and Brian Cox have earned a nod for their work on Love and Monsters, while the UK-based Andrew Jackson is nominated as part of the VFX team on Tenet.

Camilleri is only the fourth woman to be nominated in the category in Oscar history.

Others weren’t as lucky, with editor Kirk Baxter (Mank), screenwriter Luke Davies (News of the World), and cinematographer Lachlan Milne (Minari) each missing out.

While Baxter was overlooked, it didn’t stop David Fincher’s biopic of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz from leading the nominations, with the Netflix film up for 10 awards, including Best Picture, at the April 25 ceremony.

Also well represented are The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, each of which earned six nods.

Australian hopes will also rest on Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman – produced by Margot Robbie’s production house, LuckyChap Entertainment – which has five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Emerald Fennell.

The film will be hoping to continue its momentum from the AACTA International Awards, where it was awarded Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.

This year marks the first time two women are nominated for Best Director, with Fennell competing alongside Nomadland director Chloe Zhao.

This year’s nominees for Best Picture are Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman.

The ceremony will take place in-person on April 25, after being pushed back from its original date of February 28 date.