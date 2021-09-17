Doctor and medical journalist Dr. Michael Mosley is back in Australia to tackle the nation’s fastest growing chronic disease, type 2 diabetes.

From Artemis Media, Australia’s Health Revolution, premieres Wednesday 13 October at 7.30pm on SBS.

Working with proud Gomeroi man and exercise physiologist Ray Kelly, Mosley puts his own body on the line to demonstrate the latest science and to show just how quickly you can eat your way into, and out of, ill health.

To demonstrate this, Dr. Mosley follows an average Australian diet and in just two weeks, his blood sugar levels become pre-diabetic and pushes his blood pressure worryingly high – highlighting the root of Australia’s obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemic, at a time where almost 200 Australians are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes every day.

Dr. Mosley isn’t on this journey alone. He and Ray meet with eight brave Australians diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes who dream of getting their health back and turning their lives around. Together with Ray, Dr. Mosley will guide the participants through drastic diet and lifestyle adjustments rather than medicine, in an attempt to reverse the effects of pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Financed with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest.