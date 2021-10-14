With a voice cast that includes Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, Aislinn Derbez and Jacki Weaver, animated feature Back to the Outback premieres on Netflix December 10.

The film is directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, and follows a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures as they plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs.

Leading the group is Maddie (Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Imrie).

When their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them.

The film marks the directorial debut of Knight, editor on The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, and Cripps, the scribe behind Penguin Bloom, The Dry and The Magic Pudding.

US-based Daniela Mazzucato produces, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) and Greg Lessans, of Weed Road Pictures EPs.