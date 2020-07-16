BBC picks up Epic Films’ ‘First Day’

‘First Day’.

The BBC has snapped up the UK rights to Epic Films’ children’s series First Day, to be broadcast on CBBC.

Advertisement

Originally commissioned by the ABC, First Day follows transgender teen Hannah Bradford’s (Evie Macdonald) first year of high school. Not only does Hannah have to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school and new friendships, but also find the courage to live as her most authentic self.

Produced in association with Kojo Entertainment, the series was written and directed by Julie Kalceff, produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Croser, and co-produced by Kate Butler and Kalceff.

The BBC deal was negotiated by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, adding to other sales including YLE (Finland), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden) and MOMOKIDS (Taiwan).

The series builds upon the stand-alone episode commissioned in 2017, which was awarded the Diversity TV Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming at MIPCOM 2018, the Gender Equity Prize at the prestigious Prix Jeunesse International in 2018, Best Children’s Series (Fiction) at Fan Chile 2018, in addition to Best Screenplay and the Audience Award at the Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney in 2018.

ACTF international sales Manager Tim Hegarty said “The BBC is recognised as one of the most prestigious broadcasters of children’s programs in the world, the ACTF and the series creators are thrilled that children and families in the UK will be able to watch this important series on CBBC.”

.