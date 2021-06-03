Stan has appointed former SBS channel manager Ben Nguyen as director of programming.

Nguyen announced he was leaving SBS in April after nearly 13 years, saying on social media it was with “sadness and excitement” that his tenure was coming to an end.

Prior to becoming channel manager in 2014, he held roles as a senior programmer for SBS 2 and the broadcaster’s documentary and factual division, where he began as a program assessor.

Nguyen has also previously spent more than a year with the Australian Film Commision.

Speaking to IF, he said he was looking forward to bringing some of the “SBS challenger spirit” to his new position.

“Stan is entering a new phase as the streaming market matures after launching as a plucky startup, and I really identify with the approach they’ve taken to selecting content,” he said.

The Nine-owned streamer said last year that it plans to invest in more than 30 productions per year within five years as part of a plan to ramp up local commissions.

Nguyen’s appointment follows that of Amanda Duthie, who joined Stan as head of scripted earlier this year from SBS.

He will begin as Stan’s director of programming in early July.