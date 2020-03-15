Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Bloom’ (Season 2 Trailer)
16 March, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
bloom,
glen-dolman,
playmaker-media,
stan
Related Stories
Aden Young, Sam Trammell head the cast of Sony’s ‘Reckoning’
Rupert Penry-Jones, Ryan Corr and David Lyons join ‘The Commons’
Nine co-commissions Attenborough doc with BBC, Netflix
Cast comes out of Hiding
Playmaker woos drama exec back from 10
Most Popular
Essential Media regains indie status after management buyout
Imogen McCluskey to take a light-hearted look at masculinity
Coronavirus disrupts the screen industry with worse to come
Production halts on Luhrmann’s Elvis project as Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus chaos forces ‘F9’ and ‘A Quiet Place II’ delays
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter