Bus Stop Films continues to expand, announcing today it will launch its Accessible Film Studies Program for people with living with disability in NSW’s Blue Mountains.

In partnership with Blue Mountains City Council, Bus Stop Films will host a free series of taster workshops at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, ahead of the full year program that kicks off in February 2022.

The program delivers weekly, three-hour classes and is to be delivered on Monday mornings over 40-weeks.

Bus Stop’s expansion is supported by a Blue Mountains City of the Arts Grant, with the Blue Mountains launch happening alongside new offshoots in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Co-founder Genevieve Clay-Smith is a Blue Mountains resident, and will return to teaching the program herself.

“I am thrilled Bus Stop will be expanding to my local community. Our program will bring together community and creativity, underpinned by the principles of inclusive filmmaking, which Bus Stop has championed for over 12 years,” she said.

“The taster workshops are a great way for potential students to see what we do, how we do it, while building confidence in their abilities and having loads of fun in the process. The support from the Council has been brilliant, and being such a creative and welcoming community, it’s the perfect next stop for The Bus.”

The Accessible Film Studies Program is aimed at school leavers and adults living with an intellectual disability, and gives students exclusive opportunities to visit film production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create films through a film school experience. Program fees can be paid through a student’s NDIS package. Alumni have gone onto work on projects such as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.

BMCC arts and cultural services manager Paul Brinkman said: “The Mountains is known for being a hub of creativity and community minded people, and we’re excited to partner with Bus Stop Films to connect to people living with disability, who want to learn and create in a supported environment. BMCC welcomes the program to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, not only delivering creative education for people with disability, but also extending our engagement with local filmmakers”

The free taster workshops will be held at Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and bookings are essential as there are limited places.

Taster workshop 1: August 16 10.00am to 12.00 noon

Taster workshop 2: August 23 10.00am to 12.00 noon

Taster workshop 3: August 30 10.00am to 12.00 noon