Biologist and third-generation Indigenous educator Phil Breslin will lead a new ten-part children’s natural history factual series for ABC ME that has begun filming in Queensland.

Produced by Butter Media, Built to Survive will follow Breslin as he braves some of the country’s most extreme and hostile environments in search of animal species that have evolved to withstand the conditions.

His journey will include consulting with First Nations peoples about habitats and lifecycles, as he explores ecosystems in the remote wilderness of the Sunshine State.

Breslin produces alongside Jerry Butterfield and Dan Walkington, with Mary Ellen Mullane and Bernadette O’Mahony serving as executive producers.

Built to Survive is supported by support from Screen NSW through the NSW PDV, and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, who will distribute the series.

ABC head of children’s production Libbie Doherty said the series would tap into the innate desire of children to better understand their surroundings.

“Aussie kids are adventurers at heart, captivated by our unique land, curious wildlife, and Indigenous knowledge,” she said.

“Phil’s fresh perspective combines all three and takes the ABC ME audience on a wild ride across Australia.”

ACTF head of content Bernadette O’Mahony said the foundation was pleased to support Butter Media as they produce their first children’s series.

“Kids across the globe will enjoy travelling with Phil on his remote adventures and discovering our unique Australian wildlife and how they adapt to their environments,” she said.